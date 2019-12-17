Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB), Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)?

The shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BlackBerry Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. TD Securities advised investors in its research note published on September 25, 2019, to Buy the BB stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on September 25, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $7.50. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on September 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. MKM Partners was of a view that BB is Neutral in its latest report on September 25, 2019. Macquarie thinks that BB is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.97. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.34.

The shares of the company added by 1.06% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.69 while ending the day at $5.72. During the trading session, a total of 4.97 million shares were traded which represents a 11.79% incline from the average session volume which is 5.64 million shares. BB had ended its last session trading at $5.66. BB 52-week low price stands at $4.86 while its 52-week high price is $10.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BlackBerry Limited generated 460.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 125.0%. BlackBerry Limited has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $52. Piper Jaffray also rated NTNX as Initiated on November 04, 2019, with its price target of $29 suggesting that NTNX could surge by 17.44% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.27% to reach $39.56/share. It started the day trading at $33.32 and traded between $32.48 and $32.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NTNX’s 50-day SMA is 29.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.98. The stock has a high of $54.68 for the year while the low is $17.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.09%, as 11.43M BB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.59% of Nutanix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.60%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.68% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more NTNX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -36,492 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,846,023 shares of NTNX, with a total valuation of $741,248,959. Generation Investment Management … meanwhile bought more NTNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $541,062,707 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Nutanix Inc. shares by 12.59% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,375,945 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,495,390 shares of Nutanix Inc. which are valued at $499,591,546. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Nutanix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 247,670 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,406,948 shares and is now valued at $351,349,508. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Nutanix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.