Is It Crazy To Buy XP Investimentos S.A. (NASDAQ:XP) And AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.58% than its 52-Week low price.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.06% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $34.75 while ending the day at $35.80. During the trading session, a total of 3.95 million shares were traded which represents a 75.27% incline from the average session volume which is 15.96 million shares. XP had ended its last session trading at $37.71. XP 52-week low price stands at $32.10 while its 52-week high price is $38.32.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.52% to reach $2.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.50 and traded between $0.44 and $0.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AIM’s 50-day SMA is 0.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.52. The stock has a high of $14.81 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 57055.76 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.82%, as 52,594 XP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.68% of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 707.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -88.55% over the last six months.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more AIM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $157,960 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sabby Capital LLC increased its AIM ImmunoTech Inc. shares by 204.27% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 185,171 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 124,313 shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. which are valued at $74,068. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its AIM ImmunoTech Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 143,813 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 143,820 shares and is now valued at $57,528. Following these latest developments, around 4.10% of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.