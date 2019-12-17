Is It Crazy To Buy Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) And Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

The shares of Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on August 23, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $20 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Triumph Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on February 11, 2019, to Buy the TGI stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2018. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on March 29, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that TGI is Outperform in its latest report on November 09, 2017. Jefferies thinks that TGI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $27.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 142.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.31.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.21% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $26.81 while ending the day at $27.03. During the trading session, a total of 744856.0 shares were traded which represents a -62.43% decline from the average session volume which is 458570.0 shares. TGI had ended its last session trading at $28.82. TGI 52-week low price stands at $11.16 while its 52-week high price is $29.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.64 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Triumph Group Inc. generated 24.85 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 34.38%. Triumph Group Inc. has the potential to record 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. H.C. Wainwright also rated TPTX as Initiated on September 25, 2019, with its price target of $70 suggesting that TPTX could surge by 3.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $55.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.03% to reach $61.13/share. It started the day trading at $60.66 and traded between $55.01 and $58.74 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $58.56 for the year while the low is $24.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 30.95%, as 2.95M TGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.86% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 380.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.12%. Looking further, the stock has raised 31.09% over the past 90 days while it gained 34.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cormorant Asset Management LP bought more TPTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cormorant Asset Management LP purchasing 419,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,541,367 shares of TPTX, with a total valuation of $199,095,653. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more TPTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $174,791,578 worth of shares.

Similarly, OrbiMed Advisors LLC increased its Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares by 6.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,745,327 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 177,777 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $154,342,284. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 324,807 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,214,857 shares and is now valued at $68,299,261. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.