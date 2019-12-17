Is It Crazy To Buy T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) And Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

The shares of T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Janney in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. Janney wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of T2 Biosystems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2019. Alliance Global Partners was of a view that TTOO is Buy in its latest report on May 16, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that TTOO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.01. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.65.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.52% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.9111 while ending the day at $0.96. During the trading session, a total of 1.21 million shares were traded which represents a -77.42% decline from the average session volume which is 683760.0 shares. TTOO had ended its last session trading at $1.15. TTOO 52-week low price stands at $0.52 while its 52-week high price is $5.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The T2 Biosystems Inc. generated 16.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.9%. T2 Biosystems Inc. has the potential to record -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. Dougherty & Company also rated MODN as Reiterated on September 23, 2019, with its price target of $32 suggesting that MODN could surge by 1.21% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.78/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.48% to reach $34.67/share. It started the day trading at $34.26 and traded between $32.82 and $34.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MODN’s 50-day SMA is 29.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.36. The stock has a high of $32.90 for the year while the low is $12.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 588350.65 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.07%, as 594,646 TTOO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.31% of Model N Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 262.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.22%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.39% over the past 90 days while it gained 78.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MODN shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 69,272 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,159,131 shares of MODN, with a total valuation of $65,680,765. First Light Asset Management LLC meanwhile sold more MODN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $59,928,738 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Model N Inc. shares by 44.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,713,600 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 524,600 shares of Model N Inc. which are valued at $52,127,712. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Model N Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 182,373 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,631,216 shares and is now valued at $49,621,591. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of Model N Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.