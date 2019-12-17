Is It Crazy To Buy Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) And Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

The shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Renewable Energy Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on June 24, 2019, to Buy the REGI stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on May 03, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Buy rating by BWS Financial in its report released on April 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 31. Piper Jaffray was of a view that REGI is Overweight in its latest report on April 04, 2019. Canaccord Genuity thinks that REGI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 05, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $28.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 99.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.64.

The shares of the company added by 11.01% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $17.72 while ending the day at $19.76. During the trading session, a total of 2.07 million shares were traded which represents a -204.17% decline from the average session volume which is 681950.0 shares. REGI had ended its last session trading at $17.80. Renewable Energy Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 REGI 52-week low price stands at $9.90 while its 52-week high price is $29.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Renewable Energy Group Inc. generated 67.09 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1042.86%. Renewable Energy Group Inc. has the potential to record -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Bernstein published a research note on October 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Pivotal Research Group also rated CMCSA as Reiterated on September 26, 2019, with its price target of $56 suggesting that CMCSA could surge by 15.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $43.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.11% to reach $51.36/share. It started the day trading at $44.08 and traded between $43.32 and $43.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CMCSA’s 50-day SMA is 44.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.25. The stock has a high of $47.27 for the year while the low is $32.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 77.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.09%, as 77.92M REGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.73% of Comcast Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.15, while the P/B ratio is 2.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 17.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.73% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CMCSA shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 6,564,473 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 391,628,341 shares of CMCSA, with a total valuation of $17,290,391,255. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CMCSA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,003,745,040 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Comcast Corporation shares by 0.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 171,876,071 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 123,001 shares of Comcast Corporation which are valued at $7,588,328,535. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Comcast Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,873,095 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 134,900,706 shares and is now valued at $5,955,866,170. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Comcast Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.