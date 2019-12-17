Is It Crazy To Buy Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) And BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

The shares of Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on November 08, 2018. The Financial company has also assigned a $12.50 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Monroe Capital Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2018. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its report released on March 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13.50. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that MRCC is Buy in its latest report on August 10, 2017. Robert W. Baird thinks that MRCC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 09, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.18% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.85 while ending the day at $10.99. During the trading session, a total of 649916.0 shares were traded which represents a -422.44% decline from the average session volume which is 124400.0 shares. MRCC had ended its last session trading at $11.47. Monroe Capital Corporation currently has a market cap of $232.33 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.82, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.76, with a beta of 1.21. MRCC 52-week low price stands at $9.10 while its 52-week high price is $13.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.57%. Monroe Capital Corporation has the potential to record 1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on November 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) is now rated as Outperform. UBS also rated BNTX as Initiated on November 04, 2019, with its price target of $21 suggesting that BNTX could down by -79.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.86% to reach $19.51/share. It started the day trading at $38.75 and traded between $34.66 and $35.00 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $34.00 for the year while the low is $12.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.97%, as 1.31M MRCC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.65% of BioNTech SE shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 288.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.69%.