Is It Crazy To Buy Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) And Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

The shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2018. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Jounce Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on May 17, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on April 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 217.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.92.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.31% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.25 while ending the day at $8.44. During the trading session, a total of 860824.0 shares were traded which represents a -75.22% decline from the average session volume which is 491270.0 shares. JNCE had ended its last session trading at $9.21. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 13.60 JNCE 52-week low price stands at $2.66 while its 52-week high price is $9.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.90 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Jounce Therapeutics Inc. generated 66.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 102.07%. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Mizuho also rated MRNS as Downgrade on February 27, 2019, with its price target of $5 suggesting that MRNS could surge by 66.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.62/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.94% to reach $5.14/share. It started the day trading at $1.71 and traded between $1.65 and $1.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRNS’s 50-day SMA is 1.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.73. The stock has a high of $5.40 for the year while the low is $0.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.34%, as 2.02M JNCE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.79% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 33.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.33% over the last six months.

This move now sees The VHCP Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,002,840 shares of MRNS, with a total valuation of $5,283,749. Granite Point Capital Management … meanwhile bought more MRNS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,673,881 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.92% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.