Is It Crazy To Buy Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) And Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -30.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.1917 while ending the day at $0.21. During the trading session, a total of 2.01 million shares were traded which represents a -626.69% decline from the average session volume which is 275990.0 shares. GNUS had ended its last session trading at $0.30. Genius Brands International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 GNUS 52-week low price stands at $0.24 while its 52-week high price is $2.79.

The Genius Brands International Inc. generated 634000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on October 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.42/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.39% to reach $2.43/share. It started the day trading at $3.58 and traded between $3.52 and $3.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LYG’s 50-day SMA is 3.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.92. The stock has a high of $3.47 for the year while the low is $2.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.52%, as 6.73M GNUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.04% of Lloyds Banking Group plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.66, while the P/B ratio is 1.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.87%. Looking further, the stock has raised 35.23% over the past 90 days while it gained 24.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cambiar Investors LLC sold more LYG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cambiar Investors LLC selling -4,275,957 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,361,790 shares of LYG, with a total valuation of $109,621,549. Macquarie Investment Management B… meanwhile sold more LYG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $84,529,839 worth of shares.

Similarly, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… increased its Lloyds Banking Group plc shares by 5.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,732,130 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,243,579 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc which are valued at $70,469,603. In the same vein, Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd. increased its Lloyds Banking Group plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,000,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 20,272,206 shares and is now valued at $62,843,839. Following these latest developments, around 81.30% of Lloyds Banking Group plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.