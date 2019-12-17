Is It Crazy To Buy Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) And Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

The shares of Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by UBS in its latest research note that was published on November 16, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Community Health Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on March 23, 2018, to Neutral the CYH stock while also putting a $4.50 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 30, 2018. JP Morgan was of a view that CYH is Underweight in its latest report on December 14, 2017. Credit Suisse thinks that CYH is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 8 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $2.98. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.31.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.88% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.185 while ending the day at $3.20. During the trading session, a total of 1.61 million shares were traded which represents a 21.06% incline from the average session volume which is 2.04 million shares. CYH had ended its last session trading at $3.40. CYH 52-week low price stands at $1.79 while its 52-week high price is $5.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Community Health Systems Inc. generated 157.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -44.83%. Community Health Systems Inc. has the potential to record -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on October 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) is now rated as Outperform. Wells Fargo also rated AKCA as Downgrade on September 23, 2019, with its price target of $24 suggesting that AKCA could surge by 37.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.30/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.79% to reach $32.75/share. It started the day trading at $21.705 and traded between $19.56 and $20.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AKCA's 50-day SMA is 18.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.42. The stock has a high of $35.82 for the year while the low is $13.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.80%, as 4.51M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 27.82% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 296.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more AKCA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -867,222 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,297,606 shares of AKCA, with a total valuation of $219,964,389. Bellevue Asset Management AG meanwhile bought more AKCA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $60,549,967 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,816,151 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 14,520 shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $35,360,460. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 100,656 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,674,251 shares and is now valued at $32,597,667. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.