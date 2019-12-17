Is It Crazy To Buy BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) And Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

The shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on November 12, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $24 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $23.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 239.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.02.

The shares of the company added by 20.62% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.89 while ending the day at $8.19. During the trading session, a total of 546219.0 shares were traded which represents a -335.2% decline from the average session volume which is 125510.0 shares. BTAI had ended its last session trading at $6.79. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.00 BTAI 52-week low price stands at $2.41 while its 52-week high price is $12.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.57 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. generated 40.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.54%. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on April 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.90/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.11% to reach $46.71/share. It started the day trading at $31.54 and traded between $30.135 and $31.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EDIT’s 50-day SMA is 23.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.11. The stock has a high of $31.78 for the year while the low is $17.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.05%, as 8.44M BTAI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.79% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 798.49K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.67%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.85% over the past 90 days while it gained 35.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Nikko Asset Management Americas, … bought more EDIT shares, increasing its portfolio by 59.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Nikko Asset Management Americas, … purchasing 1,846,893 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,958,593 shares of EDIT, with a total valuation of $150,146,196. ARK Investment Management LLC meanwhile bought more EDIT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $149,353,011 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Editas Medicine Inc. shares by 0.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,215,470 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 29,087 shares of Editas Medicine Inc. which are valued at $127,644,432. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Editas Medicine Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 242,267 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,634,939 shares and is now valued at $110,065,953. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Editas Medicine Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.