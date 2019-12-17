Is A Downturn Overdue? Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT), Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)?

The shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wipro Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on October 03, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that WIT is Neutral in its latest report on January 22, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that WIT is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 15 have recommended investors to sell it, 18 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $3.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.97.

The shares of the company added by 1.35% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.70 while ending the day at $3.76. During the trading session, a total of 1.97 million shares were traded which represents a -55.36% decline from the average session volume which is 1.27 million shares. WIT had ended its last session trading at $3.71. Wipro Limited currently has a market cap of $19.52 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.07, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.79, with a beta of 0.45. Wipro Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 WIT 52-week low price stands at $3.51 while its 52-week high price is $4.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Wipro Limited generated 2.55 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Wipro Limited has the potential to record 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on October 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $70. Citigroup also rated CXO as Downgrade on September 23, 2019, with its price target of $81 suggesting that CXO could surge by 20.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $78.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.51% to reach $101.52/share. It started the day trading at $81.36 and traded between $79.39 and $80.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CXO’s 50-day SMA is 70.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 88.95. The stock has a high of $126.54 for the year while the low is $61.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.02%, as 8.90M WIT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.47% of Concho Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.82, while the P/B ratio is 0.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more CXO shares, increasing its portfolio by 20.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 4,247,290 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,977,840 shares of CXO, with a total valuation of $1,812,392,070. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more CXO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,753,083,195 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Concho Resources Inc. shares by 2.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,146,561 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 469,711 shares of Concho Resources Inc. which are valued at $1,606,954,466. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Concho Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,129,155 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,149,601 shares and is now valued at $809,015,049. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Concho Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.