Is A Downturn Overdue? Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR), Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)?

The shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $25 price target. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Univar Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on September 21, 2018, to Buy the UNVR stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on September 04, 2018. SunTrust was of a view that UNVR is Buy in its latest report on February 13, 2018. Berenberg thinks that UNVR is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 06, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $28.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.22.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.08% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $24.16 while ending the day at $24.24. During the trading session, a total of 2.45 million shares were traded which represents a -44.95% decline from the average session volume which is 1.69 million shares. UNVR had ended its last session trading at $24.26. Univar Solutions Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.72, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 UNVR 52-week low price stands at $16.33 while its 52-week high price is $24.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Univar Solutions Inc. generated 134.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.33%. Univar Solutions Inc. has the potential to record 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is now rated as Neutral. Deutsche Bank also rated DFS as Resumed on July 08, 2019, with its price target of $87 suggesting that DFS could surge by 6.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $86.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.63% to reach $92.25/share. It started the day trading at $87.37 and traded between $86.03 and $86.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DFS’s 50-day SMA is 82.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 79.71. The stock has a high of $92.98 for the year while the low is $54.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.05%, as 5.35M UNVR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.72% of Discover Financial Services shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.73, while the P/B ratio is 2.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.28%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.66% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DFS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -346,360 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,496,540 shares of DFS, with a total valuation of $2,079,021,350. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more DFS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,961,623,395 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Discover Financial Services shares by 4.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,968,029 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -767,885 shares of Discover Financial Services which are valued at $1,355,206,621. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Discover Financial Services shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 358,871 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 13,984,019 shares and is now valued at $1,186,823,693. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Discover Financial Services stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.