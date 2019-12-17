Is A Downturn Overdue? Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN), Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)?

The shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Olin Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on November 04, 2019, to Hold the OLN stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on October 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Citigroup was of a view that OLN is Neutral in its latest report on October 09, 2019. Barclays thinks that OLN is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.48.

The shares of the company added by 1.75% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $17.2213 while ending the day at $17.45. During the trading session, a total of 2.39 million shares were traded which represents a -3.09% decline from the average session volume which is 2.32 million shares. OLN had ended its last session trading at $17.15. Olin Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.89 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.24, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.27, with a beta of 1.54. Olin Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 OLN 52-week low price stands at $15.38 while its 52-week high price is $27.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Olin Corporation generated 177.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 21.95%. Olin Corporation has the potential to record 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.17/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.60% to reach $21.71/share. It started the day trading at $20.00 and traded between $19.3215 and $19.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LSCC’s 50-day SMA is 19.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.41. The stock has a high of $21.58 for the year while the low is $6.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.02%, as 6.57M OLN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.96% of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 124.13, while the P/B ratio is 8.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.14% over the past 90 days while it gained 35.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LSCC shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 794,268 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,022,076 shares of LSCC, with a total valuation of $283,767,016. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more LSCC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $240,049,700 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares by 31.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,332,240 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,248,747 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation which are valued at $176,286,014. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 294,886 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,959,405 shares and is now valued at $150,353,160. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.