Is A Downturn Overdue? Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC), CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)?

The shares of Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Outperform by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on May 03, 2018. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Manulife Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from National Bank Financial Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2018. Macquarie was of a view that MFC is Neutral in its latest report on August 04, 2016. CIBC thinks that MFC is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $22.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.78.

The shares of the company added by 1.40% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $19.37 while ending the day at $19.56. During the trading session, a total of 2.19 million shares were traded which represents a -43.93% decline from the average session volume which is 1.52 million shares. MFC had ended its last session trading at $19.29. Manulife Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $38.44 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.25, with a beta of 1.43. MFC 52-week low price stands at $13.33 while its 52-week high price is $20.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.52%. Manulife Financial Corporation has the potential to record 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on June 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $100. Even though the stock has been trading at $97.88/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.12% to reach $101.58/share. It started the day trading at $99.415 and traded between $97.97 and $98.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KMX’s 50-day SMA is 95.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 83.45. The stock has a high of $100.49 for the year while the low is $55.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.90%, as 18.47M MFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.28% of CarMax Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.84, while the P/B ratio is 4.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.35%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.85% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more KMX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 181,617 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,032,704 shares of KMX, with a total valuation of $1,753,860,791. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more KMX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,062,868,270 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb LP decreased its CarMax Inc. shares by 0.97% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,823,746 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -96,293 shares of CarMax Inc. which are valued at $955,457,536. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CarMax Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 124,252 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,894,471 shares and is now valued at $767,816,249. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of CarMax Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.