Is A Downturn Overdue? Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB), Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM)?

The shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $124 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on September 27, 2019, to Buy the KMB stock while also putting a $155 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on September 23, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $152. BofA/Merrill was of a view that KMB is Neutral in its latest report on June 19, 2019. Macquarie thinks that KMB is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $139.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.04.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.09% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $135.73 while ending the day at $135.82. During the trading session, a total of 2.12 million shares were traded which represents a -37.47% decline from the average session volume which is 1.54 million shares. KMB had ended its last session trading at $135.94. Kimberly-Clark Corporation currently has a market cap of $46.55 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.17, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.30, with a beta of 0.52. KMB 52-week low price stands at $106.59 while its 52-week high price is $143.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.84 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kimberly-Clark Corporation generated 416.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.67 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.04%. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has the potential to record 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on November 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $77. Telsey Advisory Group also rated WSM as Reiterated on August 29, 2019, with its price target of $70 suggesting that WSM could down by -2.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $69.23/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.43% to reach $68.38/share. It started the day trading at $70.98 and traded between $68.88 and $70.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WSM’s 50-day SMA is 69.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 63.27. The stock has a high of $74.15 for the year while the low is $45.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.12%, as 7.96M KMB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.24% of Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.20, while the P/B ratio is 4.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.54%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.51% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more WSM shares, decreasing its portfolio by 0.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling 183 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,655,264 shares of WSM, with a total valuation of $600,675,322. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WSM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $509,316,051 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares by 9.11% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,447,410 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -646,241 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. which are valued at $447,450,254. In the same vein, Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 11,043 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,060,224 shares and is now valued at $351,179,546. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Williams-Sonoma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.