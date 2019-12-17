Is A Downturn Overdue? Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX), Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)?

The shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on September 10, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $8 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Garrett Motion Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on December 04, 2018. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.32.

The shares of the company added by 0.69% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.13 while ending the day at $10.24. During the trading session, a total of 1.8 million shares were traded which represents a -168.83% decline from the average session volume which is 669090.0 shares. GTX had ended its last session trading at $10.17. GTX 52-week low price stands at $8.46 while its 52-week high price is $19.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Garrett Motion Inc. generated 190.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.86 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.0%. Garrett Motion Inc. has the potential to record 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.96% to reach $44.98/share. It started the day trading at $41.81 and traded between $40.90 and $41.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTS’s 50-day SMA is 40.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.46. The stock has a high of $42.80 for the year while the low is $31.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -27.13%, as 2.94M GTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.93% of Fortis Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.11, while the P/B ratio is 1.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 463.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.90% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.64% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.55% of Fortis Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.