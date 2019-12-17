Is A Downturn Overdue? Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI), PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)?

The shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on October 09, 2019. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bilibili Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by UBS in its report released on April 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. JP Morgan was of a view that BILI is Neutral in its latest report on March 01, 2019. Citigroup thinks that BILI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 22 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $20.76. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.42.

The shares of the company added by 0.34% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $17.78 while ending the day at $17.96. During the trading session, a total of 1.98 million shares were traded which represents a 17.14% incline from the average session volume which is 2.39 million shares. BILI had ended its last session trading at $17.90. BILI 52-week low price stands at $12.66 while its 52-week high price is $21.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Bilibili Inc. generated 595.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 47.06%. Bilibili Inc. has the potential to record -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CFRA published a research note on November 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) is now rated as Buy. BofA/Merrill also rated PDCE as Upgrade on September 10, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that PDCE could surge by 43.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.48% to reach $43.65/share. It started the day trading at $25.17 and traded between $24.13 and $24.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PDCE’s 50-day SMA is 23.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.75. The stock has a high of $47.29 for the year while the low is $19.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.23%, as 10.09M BILI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.58% of PDC Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.53, while the P/B ratio is 0.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more PDCE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -560,273 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,536,619 shares of PDCE, with a total valuation of $194,037,350. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more PDCE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $145,935,760 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its PDC Energy Inc. shares by 3.27% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,067,861 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 160,624 shares of PDC Energy Inc. which are valued at $115,192,481. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its PDC Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 339,562 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,354,858 shares and is now valued at $76,255,922. Following these latest developments, around 1.62% of PDC Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.