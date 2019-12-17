Is A Downturn Overdue? Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR), Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.68.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.69% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.59 while ending the day at $4.64. During the trading session, a total of 1.89 million shares were traded which represents a -90.03% decline from the average session volume which is 994540.0 shares. BBAR had ended its last session trading at $4.72. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. currently has a market cap of $1.11 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.14, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.07, with a beta of 0.71. BBAR 52-week low price stands at $3.04 while its 52-week high price is $14.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 65.42%. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has the potential to record 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) is now rated as Buy. Evercore ISI also rated VRSK as Downgrade on October 31, 2019, with its price target of $154 suggesting that VRSK could surge by 6.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $149.19/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.34% to reach $159.25/share. It started the day trading at $150.11 and traded between $148.935 and $149.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VRSK’s 50-day SMA is 147.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 146.28. The stock has a high of $164.97 for the year while the low is $102.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.37%, as 1.56M BBAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.96% of Verisk Analytics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 53.73, while the P/B ratio is 11.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 850.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.65% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VRSK shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 261,168 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,901,794 shares of VRSK, with a total valuation of $2,492,676,579. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more VRSK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,299,236,563 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Verisk Analytics Inc. shares by 0.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,807,061 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 33,394 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc. which are valued at $1,003,905,356. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Verisk Analytics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 57,132 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,076,172 shares and is now valued at $896,113,847. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Verisk Analytics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.