Is A Downturn Overdue? Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI), Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)?

The shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on October 22, 2019. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $18.50 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on October 09, 2018. Raymond James was of a view that ARI is Mkt Perform in its latest report on March 27, 2018. JMP Securities thinks that ARI is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $18.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.12.

The shares of the company added by 0.54% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $18.55 while ending the day at $18.56. During the trading session, a total of 2.3 million shares were traded which represents a -123.24% decline from the average session volume which is 1.03 million shares. ARI had ended its last session trading at $18.46. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.85 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.22, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.10, with a beta of 0.63. ARI 52-week low price stands at $16.41 while its 52-week high price is $19.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.27%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has the potential to record 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on July 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.43/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.67% to reach $26.00/share. It started the day trading at $22.655 and traded between $22.3848 and $22.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ORI’s 50-day SMA is 22.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.38. The stock has a high of $24.10 for the year while the low is $18.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -25.49%, as 3.46M ARI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.21% of Old Republic International Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.08, while the P/B ratio is 1.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.00% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ORI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -348,655 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,686,170 shares of ORI, with a total valuation of $669,719,995. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ORI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $611,731,726 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Old Republic International Corporation shares by 10.70% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 21,571,413 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,585,194 shares of Old Republic International Corporation which are valued at $486,651,077. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Old Republic International Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 325,904 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,030,639 shares and is now valued at $158,611,216. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Old Republic International Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.