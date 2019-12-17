Is A Downturn Overdue? Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI), Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)?

The shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Longbow in its latest research note that was published on October 15, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $18 price target. Longbow wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on October 10, 2019, to Buy the ATI stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Longbow Markets when it published its report on July 18, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Buckingham Research in its report released on May 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. Macquarie was of a view that ATI is Neutral in its latest report on April 12, 2019. Macquarie thinks that ATI is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.96.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.99% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $21.24 while ending the day at $21.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.82 million shares were traded which represents a -49.11% decline from the average session volume which is 1.22 million shares. ATI had ended its last session trading at $22.29. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated currently has a market cap of $2.82 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.05, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.85, with a beta of 2.33. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.72, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 ATI 52-week low price stands at $17.03 while its 52-week high price is $29.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Allegheny Technologies Incorporated generated 511.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.09%. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has the potential to record 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) is now rated as Outperform. JP Morgan also rated STWD as Initiated on September 21, 2018, with its price target of $23 suggesting that STWD could surge by 3.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.74/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.40% to reach $25.81/share. It started the day trading at $24.98 and traded between $24.77 and $24.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STWD’s 50-day SMA is 24.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.41. The stock has a high of $24.96 for the year while the low is $19.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.75%, as 5.57M ATI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.04% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.35, while the P/B ratio is 1.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.40%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.85% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more STWD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -66,666 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,128,967 shares of STWD, with a total valuation of $640,159,692. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more STWD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $399,266,308 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares by 6.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,698,073 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 369,714 shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc. which are valued at $139,602,789. In the same vein, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 867,051 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,291,586 shares and is now valued at $105,143,857. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.