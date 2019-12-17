Expensive Market, What To Buy? Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)

The shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on September 20, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $38 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Synovus Financial Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Hovde Group advised investors in its research note published on August 27, 2019, to Outperform the SNV stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on August 21, 2019. Stephens was of a view that SNV is Overweight in its latest report on August 06, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that SNV is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 42.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $39.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.83.

The shares of the company added by 0.62% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $38.90 while ending the day at $39.05. During the trading session, a total of 1.92 million shares were traded which represents a -48.67% decline from the average session volume which is 1.29 million shares. SNV had ended its last session trading at $38.81. Synovus Financial Corp. currently has a market cap of $5.92 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.85, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.48, with a beta of 1.36. SNV 52-week low price stands at $29.93 while its 52-week high price is $40.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.97 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.15%. Synovus Financial Corp. has the potential to record 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on September 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.14% to reach $13.59/share. It started the day trading at $6.83 and traded between $6.65 and $6.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ERF’s 50-day SMA is 6.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.33. The stock has a high of $9.73 for the year while the low is $5.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.17%, as 5.41M SNV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.58% of Enerplus Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.05, while the P/B ratio is 1.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.82% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Enerplus Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.