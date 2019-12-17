Expensive Market, What To Buy? OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI), Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

The shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on November 12, 2019. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OrganiGram Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.21.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.16% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.54 while ending the day at $2.56. During the trading session, a total of 2.16 million shares were traded which represents a 13.34% incline from the average session volume which is 2.49 million shares. OGI had ended its last session trading at $2.59. OGI 52-week low price stands at $2.00 while its 52-week high price is $8.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The OrganiGram Holdings Inc. generated 35.87 million in revenue during the last quarter. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $112. BofA/Merrill also rated AYX as Reiterated on November 01, 2019, with its price target of $112 suggesting that AYX could surge by 21.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $95.53/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.75% to reach $126.00/share. It started the day trading at $99.73 and traded between $95.54 and $99.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AYX’s 50-day SMA is 101.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 103.21. The stock has a high of $147.79 for the year while the low is $48.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.72%, as 6.43M OGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.63% of Alteryx Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 224.74, while the P/B ratio is 16.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AYX shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 202,623 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,164,451 shares of AYX, with a total valuation of $472,790,122.

Similarly, Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its Alteryx Inc. shares by 2.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,677,439 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -90,451 shares of Alteryx Inc. which are valued at $417,499,650. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Alteryx Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,453,967 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,652,231 shares and is now valued at $301,107,785. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Alteryx Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.