Expensive Market, What To Buy? NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW), CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

The shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on August 05, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $10 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NOW Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on August 03, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on August 03, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Northcoast was of a view that DNOW is Neutral in its latest report on July 31, 2018. Cowen thinks that DNOW is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.60.

The shares of the company added by 2.32% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $11.34 while ending the day at $11.49. During the trading session, a total of 2.09 million shares were traded which represents a -128.64% decline from the average session volume which is 913320.0 shares. DNOW had ended its last session trading at $11.23. NOW Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 DNOW 52-week low price stands at $10.00 while its 52-week high price is $15.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NOW Inc. generated 113.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -37.5%. NOW Inc. has the potential to record 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is now rated as Neutral. Berenberg also rated CME as Downgrade on September 19, 2019, with its price target of $227 suggesting that CME could surge by 5.44% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $204.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.69% to reach $214.88/share. It started the day trading at $206.52 and traded between $202.63 and $203.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CME’s 50-day SMA is 205.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 196.43. The stock has a high of $224.91 for the year while the low is $161.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.95%, as 5.39M DNOW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.53% of CME Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.70, while the P/B ratio is 2.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.38% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more CME shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 434,421 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,582,665 shares of CME, with a total valuation of $7,213,673,675. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,623,569,435 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its CME Group Inc. shares by 1.16% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,359,331 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -192,319 shares of CME Group Inc. which are valued at $3,316,527,174. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CME Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 394,027 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 16,172,772 shares and is now valued at $3,278,706,068. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of CME Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.