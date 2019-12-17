Expensive Market, What To Buy? Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN)

The shares of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $74 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kellogg Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on October 24, 2019. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $67. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on October 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 65. Goldman was of a view that K is Buy in its latest report on September 06, 2019. Consumer Edge Research thinks that K is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $64.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.38.

The shares of the company added by 0.05% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $65.92 while ending the day at $66.28. During the trading session, a total of 2.04 million shares were traded which represents a -27.48% decline from the average session volume which is 1.6 million shares. K had ended its last session trading at $66.25. Kellogg Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.89, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 K 52-week low price stands at $51.34 while its 52-week high price is $66.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kellogg Company generated 453.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.65%. Kellogg Company has the potential to record 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on June 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.08% to reach $12.79/share. It started the day trading at $12.07 and traded between $11.845 and $11.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INN’s 50-day SMA is 12.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.68. The stock has a high of $12.63 for the year while the low is $9.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.81%, as 14.82M K shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.37% of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.42, while the P/B ratio is 1.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 870.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 17.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.45%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.25% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more INN shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 444,599 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,808,635 shares of INN, with a total valuation of $203,720,656. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more INN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $172,166,188 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Summit Hotel Properties Inc. shares by 4.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,954,222 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 231,830 shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. which are valued at $72,165,171. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Summit Hotel Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 442,699 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,953,208 shares and is now valued at $47,912,881. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.