Expensive Market, What To Buy? Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI), StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

The shares of Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on July 06, 2018. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gannett Co. Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Noble Financial Markets when it published its report on November 02, 2016. That day the Noble Financial set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Buy rating by Argus in its report released on November 05, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that GCI is Buy in its latest report on October 08, 2015. Argus thinks that GCI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 3.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.08.

The shares of the company added by 0.83% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.01 while ending the day at $6.05. During the trading session, a total of 2.14 million shares were traded which represents a -16.97% decline from the average session volume which is 1.83 million shares. GCI had ended its last session trading at $6.00. Gannett Co. Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 GCI 52-week low price stands at $5.84 while its 52-week high price is $14.11.

The Gannett Co. Inc. generated 101.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 190.32%. Gannett Co. Inc. has the potential to record 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is now rated as In-line. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.34% to reach $39.25/share. It started the day trading at $40.09 and traded between $39.16 and $39.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STNE’s 50-day SMA is 36.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.13. The stock has a high of $45.62 for the year while the low is $16.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.06%, as 11.34M GCI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.80% of StoneCo Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 51.69, while the P/B ratio is 7.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.95M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.70%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.98% over the past 90 days while it gained 31.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more STNE shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 1,388,764 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,556,985 shares of STNE, with a total valuation of $1,498,105,245.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its StoneCo Ltd. shares by 30.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,596,207 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,953,393 shares of StoneCo Ltd. which are valued at $516,192,563. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its StoneCo Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 17,226 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,529,955 shares and is now valued at $349,557,556. Following these latest developments, around 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.