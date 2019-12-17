Expensive Market, What To Buy? American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT), Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

The shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on September 04, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $240 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Tower Corporation (REIT), with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on June 07, 2019, to Neutral the AMT stock while also putting a $222 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on April 15, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $196. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on March 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 208. Oppenheimer was of a view that AMT is Perform in its latest report on February 28, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that AMT is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $226.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.05.

The shares of the company added by 1.45% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $212.52 while ending the day at $215.60. During the trading session, a total of 1.81 million shares were traded which represents a -13.91% decline from the average session volume which is 1.59 million shares. AMT had ended its last session trading at $212.52. American Tower Corporation (REIT) currently has a market cap of $95.46 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 59.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.63, with a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corporation (REIT) debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 AMT 52-week low price stands at $150.66 while its 52-week high price is $242.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 69.0%. American Tower Corporation (REIT) has the potential to record 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CJS Securities published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) is now rated as Market Perform. Stifel also rated LEG as Downgrade on November 19, 2019, with its price target of $55 suggesting that LEG could surge by 0.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.91% to reach $51.60/share. It started the day trading at $51.5125 and traded between $50.71 and $51.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LEG’s 50-day SMA is 49.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.19. The stock has a high of $55.42 for the year while the low is $33.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.90%, as 9.73M AMT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.47% of Leggett & Platt Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.19, while the P/B ratio is 5.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.86%. Looking further, the stock has raised 22.24% over the past 90 days while it gained 34.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more LEG shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 1,882,237 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,550,846 shares of LEG, with a total valuation of $813,620,263. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more LEG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $746,177,010 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Leggett & Platt Incorporated shares by 0.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,561,178 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -50,591 shares of Leggett & Platt Incorporated which are valued at $500,240,833. In the same vein, Charles Schwab Investment Advisor… decreased its Leggett & Platt Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 185,996 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,488,993 shares and is now valued at $182,544,114. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Leggett & Platt Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.