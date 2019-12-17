CNC Stock: Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Is Still Worth a Bite

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.00% on 12/16/19. The shares fell to a low of $57.64 before closing at $60.02. Intraday shares traded counted 7.38 million, which was -47.95% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.99M. CNC’s previous close was $57.71 while the outstanding shares total $419.60M. The firm has a beta of 0.91, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.62, and a growth ratio of 1.24. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.95, with weekly volatility at 2.87% and ATR at 1.58. The CNC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $41.62 and a $69.25 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Centene Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $25.18 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CNC, the company has in raw cash 6.21 billion on their books with 66.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 13.46 billion million total, with 13.28 billion as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Centene Corporation (CNC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Centene Corporation recorded a total of 18.98 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 14.72% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 3.27%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 16.85 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 2.13 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 419.60M with the revenue now reading 0.23 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.95 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.54 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CNC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CNC attractive?

In related news, Chairman, President & CEO, NEIDORFF MICHAEL F sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 60.23, for a total value of 6,023,000. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, M&A & Chief Strategy Ofcr, Hunter Jesse N now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,200,000. Also, Chairman, President & CEO, NEIDORFF MICHAEL F sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 15. The shares were price at an average price of 57.00 per share, with a total market value of 4,275,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, DITMORE ROBERT K now holds 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 584,738. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.

14 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Centene Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CNC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $70.18.