Analysts Turn Mixed On Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION), Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

The shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zions Bancorporation National Association, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $46. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that ZION is Mkt Perform in its latest report on July 23, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that ZION is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $51.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.04.

The shares of the company added by 0.08% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $51.15 while ending the day at $51.19. During the trading session, a total of 4.6 million shares were traded which represents a -134.64% decline from the average session volume which is 1.96 million shares. ZION had ended its last session trading at $51.15. Zions Bancorporation National Association currently has a market cap of $8.84 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.97, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.86, with a beta of 1.58. ZION 52-week low price stands at $38.08 while its 52-week high price is $52.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.69%. Zions Bancorporation National Association has the potential to record 4.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Societe Generale published a research note on October 30, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) is now rated as Buy. Jefferies also rated CSTM as Initiated on July 16, 2018, with its price target of $14 suggesting that CSTM could surge by 8.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.35% to reach $15.84/share. It started the day trading at $15.10 and traded between $14.35 and $14.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CSTM’s 50-day SMA is 13.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.23. The stock has a high of $15.00 for the year while the low is $6.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.90%, as 1.78M ZION shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.49% of Constellium SE shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.76%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.82% over the past 90 days while it gained 53.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more CSTM shares, increasing its portfolio by 20.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 1,582,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,465,095 shares of CSTM, with a total valuation of $133,836,443. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more CSTM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $74,221,935 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its Constellium SE shares by 59.89% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,735,100 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,398,996 shares of Constellium SE which are valued at $52,814,314. Following these latest developments, around 0.92% of Constellium SE stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.