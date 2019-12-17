Analysts Turn Mixed On Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY), T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

The shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Yamana Gold Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from National Bank Financial Markets when it published its report on June 28, 2019. National Bank Financial was of a view that AUY is Sector Perform in its latest report on April 18, 2019. CIBC thinks that AUY is worth Sector Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 107.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.75.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.34% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.69 while ending the day at $3.69. During the trading session, a total of 10.03 million shares were traded which represents a 36.51% incline from the average session volume which is 15.8 million shares. AUY had ended its last session trading at $3.74. Yamana Gold Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.51 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.50, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.81, with a beta of 0.92. Yamana Gold Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 AUY 52-week low price stands at $1.78 while its 52-week high price is $3.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Yamana Gold Inc. generated 99.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.0%. Yamana Gold Inc. has the potential to record 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $86. Bernstein also rated TMUS as Initiated on October 16, 2019, with its price target of $103 suggesting that TMUS could surge by 16.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $75.47/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $90.16/share. It started the day trading at $75.85 and traded between $75.23 and $75.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TMUS’s 50-day SMA is 79.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 76.61. The stock has a high of $85.22 for the year while the low is $59.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.20%, as 10.26M AUY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.27% of T-Mobile US Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.34, while the P/B ratio is 2.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more TMUS shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 4,221,503 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,701,912 shares of TMUS, with a total valuation of $2,333,085,188. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more TMUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,260,498,782 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its T-Mobile US Inc. shares by 32.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 23,096,279 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,622,348 shares of T-Mobile US Inc. which are valued at $1,814,212,715. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its T-Mobile US Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,479,867 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,222,748 shares and is now valued at $1,352,846,855. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of T-Mobile US Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.