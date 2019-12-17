Analysts Turn Mixed On Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME), FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

The shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on August 05, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 21, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that TME is Buy in its latest report on January 18, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that TME is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.85.

The shares of the company added by 0.61% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $11.27 while ending the day at $11.49. During the trading session, a total of 7.1 million shares were traded which represents a -29.09% decline from the average session volume which is 5.5 million shares. TME had ended its last session trading at $11.42. Tencent Music Entertainment Group debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.30 TME 52-week low price stands at $11.36 while its 52-week high price is $19.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tencent Music Entertainment Group generated 2.8 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 177.78%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has the potential to record 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) is now rated as Neutral. Goldman also rated FEYE as Initiated on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that FEYE could surge by 11.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.68% to reach $18.40/share. It started the day trading at $16.34 and traded between $16.13 and $16.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FEYE’s 50-day SMA is 16.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.27. The stock has a high of $18.89 for the year while the low is $12.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.62%, as 15.87M TME shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.48% of FireEye Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.24%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.38% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FEYE shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 446,075 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,506,207 shares of FEYE, with a total valuation of $310,164,029. Shapiro Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more FEYE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $272,465,191 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its FireEye Inc. shares by 211.76% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,790,237 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 10,046,123 shares of FireEye Inc. which are valued at $247,884,372. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its FireEye Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 387,949 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,938,963 shares and is now valued at $149,817,020. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of FireEye Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.