Analysts Turn Mixed On SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

The shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on December 02, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $102 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on August 22, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $90. The stock was given Buy rating by Cascend Securities in its report released on June 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 75. Northland Capital was of a view that SEDG is Outperform in its latest report on June 26, 2019. Goldman thinks that SEDG is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 52.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $98.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 186.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.14.

The shares of the company added by 2.91% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $89.56 while ending the day at $92.79. During the trading session, a total of 5.02 million shares were traded which represents a -266.47% decline from the average session volume which is 1.37 million shares. SEDG had ended its last session trading at $90.17. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.37 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 44.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.21, with a beta of 0.02. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 SEDG 52-week low price stands at $32.42 while its 52-week high price is $96.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.86 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The SolarEdge Technologies Inc. generated 247.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 68.6%. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 3.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $257. Raymond James also rated LULU as Initiated on November 06, 2019, with its price target of $275 suggesting that LULU could surge by 6.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $223.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.81% to reach $240.89/share. It started the day trading at $227.32 and traded between $223.76 and $225.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LULU’s 50-day SMA is 211.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 185.32. The stock has a high of $235.50 for the year while the low is $110.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.86%, as 3.70M SEDG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.41% of Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 52.14, while the P/B ratio is 17.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.40%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.29% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more LULU shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 36,604 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,387,623 shares of LULU, with a total valuation of $4,149,902,635. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LULU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,333,863,901 worth of shares.

Similarly, Jennison Associates LLC increased its Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares by 4.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,240,325 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 414,829 shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. which are valued at $2,085,448,949. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 190,816 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,280,583 shares and is now valued at $1,191,774,777. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Lululemon Athletica Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.