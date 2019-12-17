Analysts Turn Mixed On Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW), First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

The shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on October 14, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $19.50 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Medical Properties Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on September 03, 2019, to Overweight the MPW stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2019. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on July 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. SunTrust was of a view that MPW is Buy in its latest report on July 02, 2019. Jefferies thinks that MPW is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.03.

The shares of the company added by 1.31% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $19.78 while ending the day at $20.13. During the trading session, a total of 6.24 million shares were traded which represents a -13.92% decline from the average session volume which is 5.48 million shares. MPW had ended its last session trading at $19.87. MPW 52-week low price stands at $15.25 while its 52-week high price is $21.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.06%. Medical Properties Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on November 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) is now rated as Buy. Keefe Bruyette also rated FHN as Downgrade on October 17, 2019, with its price target of $17.50 suggesting that FHN could surge by 12.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.37/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.31% to reach $18.71/share. It started the day trading at $16.64 and traded between $16.40 and $16.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FHN’s 50-day SMA is 16.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.35. The stock has a high of $17.42 for the year while the low is $12.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 42.78%, as 12.45M MPW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.06% of First Horizon National Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.60, while the P/B ratio is 1.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.43%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.05% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FHN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 223,203 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,858,753 shares of FHN, with a total valuation of $496,208,748. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more FHN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $428,801,051 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its First Horizon National Corporation shares by 26.56% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,729,945 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -6,049,245 shares of First Horizon National Corporation which are valued at $269,017,516. In the same vein, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC decreased its First Horizon National Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 101,200 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 16,006,227 shares and is now valued at $257,380,130. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of First Horizon National Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.