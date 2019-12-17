Analysts Turn Mixed On Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL), Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

The shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on December 04, 2019. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marvell Technology Group Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on November 04, 2019, to Outperform the MRVL stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on October 04, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $29. The stock was given Buy rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on August 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. Cowen was of a view that MRVL is Outperform in its latest report on August 26, 2019. The Benchmark Company thinks that MRVL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 21 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $29.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.43.

The shares of the company added by 0.82% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $25.75 while ending the day at $25.93. During the trading session, a total of 7.85 million shares were traded which represents a -2.7% decline from the average session volume which is 7.64 million shares. MRVL had ended its last session trading at $25.72. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 MRVL 52-week low price stands at $14.34 while its 52-week high price is $28.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Marvell Technology Group Ltd. generated 438.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -142.86%. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has the potential to record 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on October 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Williams Capital Group also rated MTDR as Initiated on September 18, 2019, with its price target of $26 suggesting that MTDR could surge by 27.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.74% to reach $22.26/share. It started the day trading at $16.60 and traded between $15.755 and $16.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTDR’s 50-day SMA is 14.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.01. The stock has a high of $22.25 for the year while the low is $12.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.57%, as 26.75M MRVL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.22% of Matador Resources Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.36, while the P/B ratio is 1.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MTDR shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 611,780 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,952,778 shares of MTDR, with a total valuation of $168,295,114. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MTDR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $143,948,006 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Matador Resources Company shares by 16.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,622,879 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 962,041 shares of Matador Resources Company which are valued at $93,250,136. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Matador Resources Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 288,152 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,832,042 shares and is now valued at $82,115,151. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Matador Resources Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.