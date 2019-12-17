Analysts Turn Mixed On Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI), Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

The shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on October 25, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $21 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kinder Morgan Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. TD Securities advised investors in its research note published on October 02, 2019, to Buy the KMI stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on September 10, 2019. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that KMI is Market Perform in its latest report on July 30, 2019. Raymond James thinks that KMI is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.64.

The shares of the company added by 1.88% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $20.271 while ending the day at $20.58. During the trading session, a total of 11.8 million shares were traded which represents a 0.44% incline from the average session volume which is 11.85 million shares. KMI had ended its last session trading at $20.20. Kinder Morgan Inc. currently has a market cap of $46.5 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.64, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.82, with a beta of 0.76. Kinder Morgan Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 KMI 52-week low price stands at $14.62 while its 52-week high price is $21.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kinder Morgan Inc. generated 268.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.64%. Kinder Morgan Inc. has the potential to record 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $43.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.45% to reach $55.75/share. It started the day trading at $44.66 and traded between $43.75 and $44.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TXT’s 50-day SMA is 46.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.06. The stock has a high of $58.00 for the year while the low is $42.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.58%, as 5.96M KMI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.62% of Textron Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.26, while the P/B ratio is 1.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more TXT shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 1,792,896 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,368,087 shares of TXT, with a total valuation of $1,450,460,343. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TXT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,160,317,845 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Textron Inc. shares by 3.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,508,513 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 432,131 shares of Textron Inc. which are valued at $670,873,641. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Textron Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,513,120 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,391,331 shares and is now valued at $619,215,145. Following these latest developments, around 0.26% of Textron Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.