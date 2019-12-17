Analysts Turn Mixed On Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

The shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $83 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Exxon Mobil Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on August 19, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $73. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on July 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 90. Tudor Pickering was of a view that XOM is Hold in its latest report on April 08, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that XOM is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 84.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 19 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $78.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.34.

The shares of the company added by 1.11% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $69.70 while ending the day at $70.00. During the trading session, a total of 15.13 million shares were traded which represents a -28.58% decline from the average session volume which is 11.77 million shares. XOM had ended its last session trading at $69.23. Exxon Mobil Corporation currently has a market cap of $300.93 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.43, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.48, with a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 XOM 52-week low price stands at $64.65 while its 52-week high price is $83.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Exxon Mobil Corporation generated 5.35 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -122.06%. Exxon Mobil Corporation has the potential to record 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.31% to reach $4.05/share. It started the day trading at $3.26 and traded between $3.16 and $3.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HMY’s 50-day SMA is 3.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.56. The stock has a high of $3.86 for the year while the low is $1.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.50%, as 4.73M XOM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.09% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.92%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.25% over the past 90 days while it gained 63.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more HMY shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 2,175,339 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 64,590,829 shares of HMY, with a total valuation of $201,523,386. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HMY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $46,763,094 worth of shares.

Similarly, Exor Investments (UK) LLP decreased its Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares by 15.13% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,529,668 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,233,088 shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited which are valued at $39,092,564. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,269,739 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,924,846 shares and is now valued at $30,965,520. Following these latest developments, around 15.10% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.