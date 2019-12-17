Analysts Turn Mixed On Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

The shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2018. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Denbury Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on December 06, 2018, to Equal-Weight the DNR stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2018. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $4. Mizuho was of a view that DNR is Neutral in its latest report on October 06, 2016. Barclays thinks that DNR is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 10, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.39. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.97.

The shares of the company added by 3.17% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.27 while ending the day at $1.30. During the trading session, a total of 16.55 million shares were traded which represents a -34.41% decline from the average session volume which is 12.31 million shares. DNR had ended its last session trading at $1.26. Denbury Resources Inc. currently has a market cap of $630.4 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.05, with a beta of 3.45. Denbury Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 DNR 52-week low price stands at $0.87 while its 52-week high price is $2.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Denbury Resources Inc. generated 514000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%. Denbury Resources Inc. has the potential to record 0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Dougherty & Company also rated CIEN as Reiterated on December 13, 2019, with its price target of $48 suggesting that CIEN could surge by 16.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.31% to reach $49.53/share. It started the day trading at $42.32 and traded between $41.145 and $41.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CIEN’s 50-day SMA is 37.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.29. The stock has a high of $46.78 for the year while the low is $30.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.92%, as 8.89M DNR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.79% of Ciena Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.26, while the P/B ratio is 3.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.19%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CIEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 149,520 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,796,225 shares of CIEN, with a total valuation of $561,664,701. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CIEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $523,782,899 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Ciena Corporation shares by 19.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,168,869 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 690,906 shares of Ciena Corporation which are valued at $158,250,267. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Ciena Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,036,628 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,169,767 shares and is now valued at $158,284,355. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Ciena Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.