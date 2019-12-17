Analysts Turn Mixed On Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD), Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

The shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on August 07, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banco Bradesco S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2018. Citigroup was of a view that BBD is Buy in its latest report on November 30, 2016. Goldman thinks that BBD is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.64.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.36% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.40 while ending the day at $8.41. During the trading session, a total of 13.43 million shares were traded which represents a -2.83% decline from the average session volume which is 13.06 million shares. BBD had ended its last session trading at $8.44. BBD 52-week low price stands at $7.28 while its 52-week high price is $10.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.0%. Banco Bradesco S.A. has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $11.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.51% to reach $12.50/share. It started the day trading at $12.0773 and traded between $11.58 and $11.66 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $12.75 for the year while the low is $9.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 175927.93 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 129.49%, as 403,737 BBD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.21% of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 402.07, while the P/B ratio is 1.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.35%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.79% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.42% over the last six months.

Farallon Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more BRMK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $80,068,681 worth of shares.

Similarly, Glazer Capital LLC increased its Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares by 141.27% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,850,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,668,754 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. which are valued at $31,806,000. In the same vein, BMO Asset Management Corp. increased its Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 112,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,647,500 shares and is now valued at $29,546,100. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.