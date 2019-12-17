Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN), Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 3.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.59.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.33% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.1439 while ending the day at $0.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.95 million shares were traded which represents a -89.5% decline from the average session volume which is 1.03 million shares. ZN had ended its last session trading at $0.15. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 ZN 52-week low price stands at $0.14 while its 52-week high price is $1.20.

The Zion Oil & Gas Inc. generated 3.38 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Johnson Rice published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) is now rated as Accumulate. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.68/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.97% to reach $4.57/share. It started the day trading at $2.93 and traded between $2.78 and $2.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OAS’s 50-day SMA is 2.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.36. The stock has a high of $7.15 for the year while the low is $2.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 61.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.01%, as 61.42M ZN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.09% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.23, while the P/B ratio is 0.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more OAS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 374,819 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,183,789 shares of OAS, with a total valuation of $75,310,066. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more OAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $67,734,826 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares by 1.76% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 24,759,692 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 428,418 shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. which are valued at $57,937,679. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,073,118 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 20,289,819 shares and is now valued at $47,478,176. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.