Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE), Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP)

The shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on November 01, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $43 price target. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wave Life Sciences Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on April 17, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $33. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on August 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 56. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that WVE is Buy in its latest report on July 23, 2018. Mizuho thinks that WVE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 19, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 65.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $36.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.15.

The shares of the company dipped by -55.35% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $16.78 while ending the day at $16.79. During the trading session, a total of 4.43 million shares were traded which represents a -1728.53% decline from the average session volume which is 242480.0 shares. WVE had ended its last session trading at $37.60. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 WVE 52-week low price stands at $17.59 while its 52-week high price is $50.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.48 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Wave Life Sciences Ltd. generated 209.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.84%. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has the potential to record -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on September 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.84/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.32% to reach $35.90/share. It started the day trading at $34.88 and traded between $33.33 and $34.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HZNP’s 50-day SMA is 29.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.82. The stock has a high of $33.21 for the year while the low is $17.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.69%, as 8.50M WVE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.58% of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 178.44, while the P/B ratio is 4.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.30%. Looking further, the stock has raised 31.72% over the past 90 days while it gained 42.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HZNP shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 390,255 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,887,676 shares of HZNP, with a total valuation of $553,578,019. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more HZNP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $316,074,627 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares by 6.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,350,575 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 596,300 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company which are valued at $306,511,849. In the same vein, William Blair Investment Manageme… increased its Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,380,863 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,352,099 shares and is now valued at $273,781,805. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.