Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSE:TRX), e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 151.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.05.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.74% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.58 while ending the day at $0.63. During the trading session, a total of 1.49 million shares were traded which represents a -982.31% decline from the average session volume which is 137680.0 shares. TRX had ended its last session trading at $0.77. Tanzanian Gold Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 TRX 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $1.20.

The Tanzanian Gold Corporation generated 2.56 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Jefferies also rated ELF as Downgrade on November 13, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that ELF could surge by 25.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.84/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.45% to reach $20.72/share. It started the day trading at $16.07 and traded between $15.3701 and $15.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ELF’s 50-day SMA is 16.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.56. The stock has a high of $19.96 for the year while the low is $6.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -39.11%, as 1.09M TRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.30% of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 620.00, while the P/B ratio is 3.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 669.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.20% over the past 90 days while it gained 23.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Marathon Partners Equity Manageme… sold more ELF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Marathon Partners Equity Manageme… selling -360,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,887,500 shares of ELF, with a total valuation of $64,415,875. Champlain Investment Partners LLC meanwhile sold more ELF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $54,736,178 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares by 22.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,788,277 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 506,493 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. which are valued at $46,201,750. In the same vein, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 721,470 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,116,292 shares and is now valued at $35,066,958. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.