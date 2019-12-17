Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH), Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

The shares of Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its latest research note that was published on November 30, 2017. The Services company has also assigned a $13.75 price target. B. Riley FBR Inc. wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Red Lion Hotels Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on August 02, 2012, to Neutral the RLH stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on July 02, 2012. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on November 05, 2010, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Robert W. Baird was of a view that RLH is Outperform in its latest report on May 10, 2010. McAdams Wright Ragen thinks that RLH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 02, 2009 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.74.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.05% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.24 while ending the day at $3.26. During the trading session, a total of 542290.0 shares were traded which represents a -108.1% decline from the average session volume which is 260590.0 shares. RLH had ended its last session trading at $3.47. RLH 52-week low price stands at $2.52 while its 52-week high price is $10.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Red Lion Hotels Corporation generated 21.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 328.57%. Red Lion Hotels Corporation has the potential to record -0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on September 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $117.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.40% to reach $109.33/share. It started the day trading at $125.50 and traded between $118.62 and $125.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CMPR’s 50-day SMA is 131.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 106.31. The stock has a high of $145.09 for the year while the low is $73.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.15%, as 3.34M RLH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.75% of Cimpress plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 227.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.73% over the past 90 days while it gained 28.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Prescott Investors, Inc. sold more CMPR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -18.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Prescott Investors, Inc. selling -906,650 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,045,058 shares of CMPR, with a total valuation of $518,333,732. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more CMPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $484,490,677 worth of shares.

Similarly, Spruce House Investment Managemen… decreased its Cimpress plc shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,358,904 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1 shares of Cimpress plc which are valued at $302,269,959. In the same vein, Arlington Value Capital LLC decreased its Cimpress plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 63,907 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,085,731 shares and is now valued at $267,265,570. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Cimpress plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.