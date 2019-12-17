Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSE:PLX), Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

The shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSE:PLX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Rodman & Renshaw in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. Rodman & Renshaw wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw advised investors in its research note published on April 04, 2016, to Buy the PLX stock while also putting a $3.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on April 23, 2015. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $2.60. The stock was given Buy rating by R. F. Lafferty in its report released on November 12, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. R. F. Lafferty was of a view that PLX is Buy in its latest report on January 24, 2014. Oppenheimer thinks that PLX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 02, 2012 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.79% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.26 while ending the day at $0.26. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a -8.12% decline from the average session volume which is 1.19 million shares. PLX had ended its last session trading at $0.28. PLX 52-week low price stands at $0.17 while its 52-week high price is $0.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. generated 21.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 450.0%. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on August 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Deutsche Bank also rated HCC as Initiated on April 01, 2019, with its price target of $35 suggesting that HCC could surge by 24.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.19/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.13% to reach $28.63/share. It started the day trading at $21.69 and traded between $20.47 and $21.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HCC’s 50-day SMA is 20.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.35. The stock has a high of $29.45 for the year while the low is $17.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.15%, as 5.06M PLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.95% of Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.73, while the P/B ratio is 1.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more HCC shares, increasing its portfolio by 117.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 3,599,667 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,660,221 shares of HCC, with a total valuation of $136,734,337. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HCC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $128,756,133 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares by 12.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,420,670 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 266,783 shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc. which are valued at $49,696,355. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,260,396 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,951,696 shares and is now valued at $40,068,319. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Warrior Met Coal Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.