Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB), Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -99.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.62% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.104 while ending the day at $0.11. During the trading session, a total of 862591.0 shares were traded which represents a -11.98% decline from the average session volume which is 770330.0 shares. MTFB had ended its last session trading at $0.11. MTFB 52-week low price stands at $0.08 while its 52-week high price is $11.50.

The Motif Bio plc generated 1.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. Motif Bio plc has the potential to record -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on October 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) is now rated as Neutral. Barclays also rated ALTM as Downgrade on April 16, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that ALTM could surge by 18.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.55% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $2.89 and traded between $2.66 and $2.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALTM’s 50-day SMA is 2.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.70. The stock has a high of $10.48 for the year while the low is $1.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.66%, as 6.40M MTFB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.75% of Altus Midstream Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 752.89K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L… sold more ALTM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L… selling -222,980 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,670,967 shares of ALTM, with a total valuation of $20,594,966. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… meanwhile bought more ALTM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,257,982 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC increased its Altus Midstream Company shares by 82.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,285,194 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,846,930 shares of Altus Midstream Company which are valued at $12,130,424. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … increased its Altus Midstream Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,976,513 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,717,833 shares and is now valued at $9,105,418. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Altus Midstream Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.