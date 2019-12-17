Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M)

The shares of ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on August 13, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ImmunoGen Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on May 06, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $7. JP Morgan was of a view that IMGN is Underweight in its latest report on March 19, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that IMGN is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 121.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.45.

The shares of the company added by 8.66% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.60 while ending the day at $3.89. During the trading session, a total of 4.74 million shares were traded which represents a -159.21% decline from the average session volume which is 1.83 million shares. IMGN had ended its last session trading at $3.58. IMGN 52-week low price stands at $1.76 while its 52-week high price is $6.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ImmunoGen Inc. generated 204.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -86.67%. ImmunoGen Inc. has the potential to record -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on December 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Telsey Advisory Group also rated M as Reiterated on November 22, 2019, with its price target of $16 suggesting that M could down by -3.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.18/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.96% to reach $15.07/share. It started the day trading at $15.76 and traded between $15.25 and $15.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that M’s 50-day SMA is 15.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.54. The stock has a high of $31.99 for the year while the low is $14.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 93.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.05%, as 103.42M IMGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 33.53% of Macy’s Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.15, while the P/B ratio is 0.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more M shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -301,271 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,143,761 shares of M, with a total valuation of $523,082,419. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more M shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $367,833,261 worth of shares.

Similarly, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its Macy’s Inc. shares by 114.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 23,761,884 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 12,705,052 shares of Macy’s Inc. which are valued at $364,032,063. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Macy’s Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 300,985 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,572,198 shares and is now valued at $253,886,073. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Macy’s Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.