Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT), Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

The shares of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $6.50 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Energous Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on January 03, 2018. That day the Ladenburg Thalmann set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on December 28, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45.80. Oppenheimer was of a view that WATT is Perform in its latest report on January 24, 2017. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that WATT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 07, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -1.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.05.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.50% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.80 while ending the day at $1.85. During the trading session, a total of 634343.0 shares were traded which represents a -71.33% decline from the average session volume which is 370250.0 shares. WATT had ended its last session trading at $2.00. Energous Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.50 WATT 52-week low price stands at $1.88 while its 52-week high price is $11.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.27 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Energous Corporation generated 22.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -77.78%. Energous Corporation has the potential to record -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on November 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) is now rated as Outperform. Raymond James also rated SONO as Upgrade on August 19, 2019, with its price target of $19 suggesting that SONO could surge by 16.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.81/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.07% to reach $17.43/share. It started the day trading at $14.65 and traded between $13.85 and $14.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SONO’s 50-day SMA is 13.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.12. The stock has a high of $15.68 for the year while the low is $9.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.32%, as 8.67M WATT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.47% of Sonos Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.66% over the past 90 days while it gained 23.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SONO shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 585,813 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,304,701 shares of SONO, with a total valuation of $59,620,109. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SONO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $56,468,832 worth of shares.

Similarly, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its Sonos Inc. shares by 46.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,603,730 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,134,730 shares of Sonos Inc. which are valued at $49,911,661. In the same vein, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP decreased its Sonos Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 686,614 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,966,285 shares and is now valued at $27,233,047. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Sonos Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.