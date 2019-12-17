Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK)

The shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Needham in its latest research note that was published on August 09, 2019. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Clearside Biomedical Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2018. Needham was of a view that CLSD is Buy in its latest report on March 06, 2018. JMP Securities thinks that CLSD is worth Mkt Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 25, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 296.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is 16.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 85.04.

The shares of the company added by 22.65% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.81 while ending the day at $2.22. During the trading session, a total of 1.92 million shares were traded which represents a -212.36% decline from the average session volume which is 615040.0 shares. CLSD had ended its last session trading at $1.81. Clearside Biomedical Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 CLSD 52-week low price stands at $0.56 while its 52-week high price is $1.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Clearside Biomedical Inc. generated 22.55 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -300.0%. Clearside Biomedical Inc. has the potential to record -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.97/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.19% to reach $42.43/share. It started the day trading at $34.49 and traded between $33.1372 and $34.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DK’s 50-day SMA is 36.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.52. The stock has a high of $44.08 for the year while the low is $29.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.73%, as 6.13M CLSD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.44% of Delek US Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.90, while the P/B ratio is 1.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DK shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 779,058 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,877,334 shares of DK, with a total valuation of $304,581,330. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more DK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $180,970,188 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Delek US Holdings Inc. shares by 1.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,011,099 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 81,305 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc. which are valued at $171,930,807. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Delek US Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 18,426 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,953,242 shares and is now valued at $169,945,733. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Delek US Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.