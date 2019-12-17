2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI), HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

The shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on October 09, 2019. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on June 10, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on April 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Morgan Stanley was of a view that SIRI is Equal-Weight in its latest report on March 15, 2019. Buckingham Research thinks that SIRI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.74.

The shares of the company added by 0.43% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.89 while ending the day at $6.95. During the trading session, a total of 14.48 million shares were traded which represents a 22.79% incline from the average session volume which is 18.75 million shares. SIRI had ended its last session trading at $6.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $30.61 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 34.58, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.01, with a beta of 1.01. SIRI 52-week low price stands at $5.23 while its 52-week high price is $7.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Sirius XM Holdings Inc. generated 79.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.0%. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.48% to reach $28.11/share. It started the day trading at $17.49 and traded between $16.40 and $17.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HUYA’s 50-day SMA is 21.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.19. The stock has a high of $30.00 for the year while the low is $14.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.93%, as 7.74M SIRI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.88% of HUYA Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 41.56, while the P/B ratio is 3.13. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more HUYA shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 1,025,834 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,381,053 shares of HUYA, with a total valuation of $155,740,218. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HUYA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $77,918,080 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sylebra HK Co. Ltd. increased its HUYA Inc. shares by 8.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,172,039 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 253,070 shares of HUYA Inc. which are valued at $66,930,023. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its HUYA Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 602,540 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,836,273 shares and is now valued at $59,845,360. Following these latest developments, around 6.99% of HUYA Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.