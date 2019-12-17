2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

The shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Macquarie in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $32.50 price target. Macquarie wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PPL Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on June 03, 2019, to Neutral the PPL stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on March 08, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $33. BofA/Merrill was of a view that PPL is Underperform in its latest report on January 14, 2019. Citigroup thinks that PPL is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $34.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is 1.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.52.

The shares of the company added by 1.71% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $35.50 while ending the day at $36.25. During the trading session, a total of 8.27 million shares were traded which represents a -64.46% decline from the average session volume which is 5.03 million shares. PPL had ended its last session trading at $35.64. PPL Corporation currently has a market cap of $24.71 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.74, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 29.47, with a beta of 0.53. PPL Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.93, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 PPL 52-week low price stands at $27.31 while its 52-week high price is $35.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PPL Corporation generated 670.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.75%. PPL Corporation has the potential to record 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on July 11, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Maxim Group also rated SCYX as Initiated on June 27, 2018, with its price target of $6 suggesting that SCYX could surge by 86.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.67% to reach $5.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.7899 and traded between $0.7198 and $0.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SCYX’s 50-day SMA is 1.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.25. The stock has a high of $1.90 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.51%, as 1.48M PPL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.58% of SCYNEXIS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 519.92K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.79% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Federated Global Investment Manag… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,868,400 shares of SCYX, with a total valuation of $7,417,872.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its SCYNEXIS Inc. shares by 8.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,570,898 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 206,342 shares of SCYNEXIS Inc. which are valued at $2,776,570. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of SCYNEXIS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.