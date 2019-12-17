2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

The shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Odeon in its latest research note that was published on October 29, 2019. Odeon wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Morgan Stanley, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Sandler O’Neill advised investors in its research note published on October 10, 2019, to Buy the MS stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on July 12, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $52. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on April 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48. Societe Generale was of a view that MS is Sell in its latest report on February 01, 2019. Citigroup thinks that MS is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $54.02. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.06.

The shares of the company added by 0.96% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $50.60 while ending the day at $50.72. During the trading session, a total of 10.5 million shares were traded which represents a -13.0% decline from the average session volume which is 9.29 million shares. MS had ended its last session trading at $50.24. Morgan Stanley currently has a market cap of $82.83 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.36, with a beta of 1.38. MS 52-week low price stands at $36.74 while its 52-week high price is $51.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 39.67%. Morgan Stanley has the potential to record 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on April 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) is now rated as Overweight. Seaport Global Securities also rated WY as Initiated on January 23, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that WY could surge by 7.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.03% to reach $31.95/share. It started the day trading at $29.85 and traded between $29.465 and $29.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WY’s 50-day SMA is 28.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.57. The stock has a high of $30.28 for the year while the low is $20.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.90%, as 11.24M MS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.51% of Weyerhaeuser Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.92%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.54% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WY shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,143,256 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 107,832,614 shares of WY, with a total valuation of $3,182,140,439. First Eagle Investment Management… meanwhile sold more WY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,290,431,429 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Weyerhaeuser Company shares by 3.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 41,097,973 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,368,877 shares of Weyerhaeuser Company which are valued at $1,212,801,183. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Weyerhaeuser Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 313,694 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 38,346,722 shares and is now valued at $1,131,611,766. Following these latest developments, around 0.26% of Weyerhaeuser Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.