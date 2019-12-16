Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL), Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

The shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $16 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2019, to In-line the LL stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on January 03, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Wedbush in its report released on October 31, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Oppenheimer was of a view that LL is Perform in its latest report on October 30, 2018. Citigroup thinks that LL is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 10, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.96.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.90% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.37 while ending the day at $10.52. During the trading session, a total of 2.39 million shares were traded which represents a -95.81% decline from the average session volume which is 1.22 million shares. LL had ended its last session trading at $11.18. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.62, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 LL 52-week low price stands at $6.59 while its 52-week high price is $14.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. generated 5.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -112.5%. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on December 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.59% to reach $2.61/share. It started the day trading at $2.60 and traded between $2.46 and $2.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NBR’s 50-day SMA is 1.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.58. The stock has a high of $4.08 for the year while the low is $1.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 34.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.51%, as 32.18M LL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.22% of Nabors Industries Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.19% over the past 90 days while it gained 22.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NBR shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,072,385 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 48,791,005 shares of NBR, with a total valuation of $100,509,470. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NBR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $80,735,166 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Nabors Industries Ltd. shares by 1.81% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 30,055,895 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -552,581 shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. which are valued at $61,915,144. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Nabors Industries Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 7,612,027 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,606,893 shares and is now valued at $32,150,200. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Nabors Industries Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.